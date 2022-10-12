Ecuador: Closure of Dialogue Between Gov and Indigenous Sector

"We are going to surpass 150 agreements; there are still four tables to be closed," said Government Minister Francisco Jimenez.

On Wednesday, government authorities reported the closure of the dialogue tables that sought agreements between the Executive and the Confederation of Indigenous Nationalities of Ecuador (CONAIE).

The symbolic closing of the dialogue is scheduled for October 14. However, the country's Minister of the Interior, Francisco Jiménez, was quick to celebrate the results of the dialogue today.

The topics of the ten roundtables established in this dialogue addressed the demands of the indigenous movement presented in the national mobilization of June.

Six dialogue roundtables managed to seal signed agreements (87), namely: Public and private banking, Energy and natural resources, Productive development, Price control, Security and justice, and Collective rights.

"Currently, four tables are open that will be closed until this Friday with agreements and disagreements because that is part of the dialogue.

The numbers speak for themselves and we are going to exceed 150 agreements. Despite the complexities, the dialogue has been effective."

Regarding the four remaining tables currently in session: health, higher education, labor rights and fuel subsidies, Jiménez said he hopes they can reach a successful conclusion with their respective agreements.

In this scenario, there is discontent on the part of Conaie leaders because there are signed agreements that have not been executed and critical points that have not been answered.

Last June, the Ecuadorian government and the indigenous sector signed the Act for Peace, an agreement reached by both parties after an 18-day national strike. The indigenous people asked for a response from the Executive to their demands, which had been ignored for years.