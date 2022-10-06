Ecuador: At Least 13 Dead, Some 20 Injured in Guayaquil Prison

Today, Ecuadorian authorities reported that due to a new riot on Wednesday in Guayaquil's prison number 1, 13 inmates were killed and 22 wounded between inmates and police officers.

The National Service of Integral Attention to Adults Deprived of Liberty and Adolescent Offenders (SNAI) said, "We regret to inform that, as a result of the clashes of persons deprived of liberty in the Center of Deprivation of Liberty Number 1, there are 13 dead."

The authorities reported that control was resumed at the prison and expressed "their solidarity with the families in these moments of grief."

This event triggered a demonstration outside the prison by the relatives of the inmates, journalists, and human rights defenders, which the Ecuadorian Police repressed.

The demonstration demanded the release of information on the dead and wounded following the riot. This is the tenth massacre recorded in Ecuador's prisons in the last two years.

#Ecuador I'm deeply saddened by yesterday's events outside a prison in Guayaquil. Police attacked the families of inmates that were outside seeking information after hearing explosions inside. Journalists and activists were also attacked and threatened. We can't go on like this. — Silvana Tapia Tapia ��⚒️���� (@silvilunazul) October 6, 2022

This deadly riot took place just two days after another in a prison in the city of Latacunga, which left 16 inmates dead.

On September 2021, the Guayaquil prison saw one of the worst prison riots in Ecuador, which left 122 inmates dead.

From last year to this, 402 people deprived of their liberty have been killed in state custody.

The country's prison system suffers from state neglect, inconsistent policies and poor living conditions, according to the Inter-American Commission on Human Rights (IACHR).