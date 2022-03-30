Ecuador: President Warns He May Govern by Decree

On Wednesday, the Ecuadorian president warned that he would rule by decree to stop Congress from blocking him.

Ecuadorian President Guillermo Lasso warned Tuesday that he will govern by executive decree amid a constant block by the majority opposition National Assembly, which he said has refused to take up several of his proposed laws.

The warning was issued amid political tension between the executive and the National Assembly, accentuated last week after legislators rejected and shelved Lasso's investment law project.

Lasso, who has been in office for 10 months, told journalists that of the five laws he has sent to the National Assembly, one was rejected and the others were not taken up.

These laws deal with communication, higher education, security, investments and taxes.

The president said he is open to dialogue and agreements, but not to "pacts" with political organizations in the National Assembly, where the ruling party Creating Opportunities has few allies.

Lasso said he plans to make some political "adjustments" at a time when there is a rift with several political parties due to disagreements and allegations of corruption.

He also mentioned the possibility of a popular consultation on his law proposals.

La Asamblea Nacional y el presidente Guillermo Lasso aún no cumplen ni un año en funciones y las relaciones políticas alcanzaron el límite de lo que sería una ruptura.

Guillermo Lasso stops working with the National Assembly

The National Assembly and President Guillermo Lasso have not yet been in office for a year and political relations have reached the limit of what would be a rupture.