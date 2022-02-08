Ecuador: Mid-Term Elections Scheduled for February 2023

The Ecuadorian mid-term elections are to be held next February 2023, according to members of the National Electoral Council (CNE).

These elections are aimed to select prefects, vice-prefects, mayors, councilors, members of parish councils, and the seven members of the Council of Citizen Participation and Social Control. Following the announcement of the beginning of the new electoral period, the plan drawn up by the entity started to run, comprising many activities for the current year and closing with the swear-in ceremony of the selected dignitaries.

During the plenary session, the councilors defined the changing of electoral domicile and registration of foreigners in the electoral roll; they also agreed to take from April 4 to May 14, 2022, to close the territorial electoral organization.

The registry closing for political organizations is expected to be held on May 23, and the electoral roll will be sealed from July 14 to 21. August 21 was the date established for the official national call for the elections aimed to register candidates, among other tasks of the organization.

Fechas claves de las Elecciones Seccionales 2023, en Ecuador. pic.twitter.com/sGhvG9TxBm — JOSÉ OÑA (@EconJoseOna) February 8, 2022

Key dates of the 2023 Sectional Elections, in Ecuador.

The electoral campaign will begin from January 2023, and during the month, there are two voting simulations to be held and debates. The voting will be open in February 2023. The sworn-in ceremony for the resultant elected authorities is scheduled for May 14, 2023.