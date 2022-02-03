Perfect Paola Pabon promised to carry out an accelerated process of reforestation of the slopes of the Pichincha Mountain, from which the alluvium descended.

On Thursday, Ecuadoran authorities confirmed one more death in the La Gasca neighborhood due to the Feb. 1 avalanche, which devasted the neighborhood’s infrastructure.

“Access to 'ground zero' is blocked. The situation has not been resolved yet. So far, the Quito City authorities have counted 26 dead citizens, ten missing people, and 53 injured inhabitants," Orlando Perez reported for teleSUR.

Perfect Paola Pabon promised to carry out an accelerated process of reforestation of the slopes of the Pichincha Mountain, from which the alluvium loaded with debris, stones, branches, and mud descended, damaging 24 houses and collapsing other eight.

By reforesting land destroyed by real estate companies, the Pichincha provincial government seeks to set a 'green infrastructure' that will naturally protect the city's dwellings.

Currently, the Ecuadorean National Service of Risk and Emergency Management (SNGRE) and Quito’s Fire Brigades intensify the affected areas’ cleaning and searching for missing persons. They are also in dialogue with the National government to activate risk funds to help the victims.

So far, they have managed to remove all debris from the El Tejado and El Armero ravines, identified as high-risk areas. Quito City Security Secretary Daniela Valarezo also organized a group of specialists to provide psychological assistance to the victims.

“I thank all the authorities, companies, and citizens who have extended their hand in this emergency. It is in this kind of situation that we must remain more united,” she stated.