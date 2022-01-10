Ecuador: Lawmakers To Resume Debates on Abortion in Rape Cases

“The draft has been processed with the highest sense of responsibility and in strict compliance with the constitutional provisions," the Justice Commission noted.

On Monday, the Ecuadorean Parliament’s Justice Commission will resume discussions on the Organic Law draft to guarantee the right to voluntary termination of pregnancy in case of rape.

The initiative stems from the April 2021 Constitutional Court ruling that declared an article of the Penal Code unconstitutional for only allowing abortion in the case of rape of women with mental disabilities.

During the year-end legislative recess, an advisory team synthesized all the contributions made by legislators in the first debate in 2021 and systematized the proposals made by doctors and specialized lawyers in hearings focused on the temporality and requirements of abortion.

Although the second debate was expected to begin on Jan. 5, it was postponed because experts were still providing comments about the Organic Law draft. Activist and lawmaker Gissela Garzon considered that the vote on the debate’s final report is likely to take place on Wednesday, and the ballot in the National Assembly plenary will be between Jan. 20 and Jan. 25. "Women and feminist groups have managed to bring the Assembly back to the debate on the right to abortion. Today, we celebrate this feat by recalling that we will not cease fighting until achieving gender equality,” Garzon stated.