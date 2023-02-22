Disapproval of Ecuador’s President’s Administration Reaches 85%

The disapproval of the government of Ecuadorian President Guillermo Lasso has reached 85 percent, according to a survey conducted by the company Perfiles de Opinión.

According to the survey, conducted from February 11 to 13, 53.43 percent of the respondents rated Lasso's government as "bad" and 31.57 percent as "very bad.

On the other hand, 12.53 percent said the president's administration was good and 0.43 percent said it was very good.

In January 2022, support for the president's administration was 31.16 percent among those who rated his work from the Carondelet Palace (seat of the executive branch) as good and very good.

Meanwhile, Vice President Alfredo Borrero has 73.3 percent of those who rate his performance as bad and very bad, compared to 8.44 percent who consider his performance as good.

As for the performance of the National Assembly (unicameral parliament), 61.15 percent consider it bad and 22.22 percent very bad.

The government's lowest approval ratings came after the February 5 referendum and local elections.

The government's 8-question proposal was rejected in the polls, according to preliminary results, reflecting the disagreement of broad sectors with the government policies of the president and his team.

The pollster's report 180 gathers the results of 619 household interviews, carried out in Quito and Guayaquil with a semi-structured questionnaire.