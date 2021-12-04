Ecuador: Indigenous People Decry Lack of Response to Reforms

Deadlines for final negotiations on several social reforms have been fulfilled; however, President Guillermo Lasso has not given signs of further meetings.

On Friday, the Confederation of Indigenous Nationalities of Ecuador (CONAIE) criticized President Guillermo Lasso's lack of response to several reforms voiced by social movements.

Indigenous movement representatives condemned that government officials such as Interior Minister Alexandra Vela and spokesman Carlos Jijon declared a deadline for final negotiations but no meetings have been established since the last encounter.

Lazzo and CONAIE representatives met on Nov. 10; however, no concrete agreement was reached so they decided to meet again after 15 days.

In the new meeting, the Executive would respond to the requests made by social movements, especially the fuel prices issue.

CONAIE presented six proposals related to diesel, gasoline, and agricultural products price freezing, debt forgiveness, among other issues.

The Indigenous movement organization demanded that any formal agreement on the matter would be signed publicly since "the President's word was already worn out."

CONAIE President Leonidas Iza clarified that there would be no return to any dialogue process without results while warning over indefinite nationwide strikes.