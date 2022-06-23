    • Live
    • Audio Only
  • google plus
  • facebook
  • twitter
News > Ecuador

Ecuador: 911 Announced Roads Closures in 23 Provinces

  • Ecuador reported the closure of roads in 23 of the 24 provinces in the country. Jun. 23, 2022.

    Ecuador reported the closure of roads in 23 of the 24 provinces in the country. Jun. 23, 2022. | Photo: Twitter/@AMT_Quito

Published 23 June 2022 (7 hours 26 minutes ago)
Opinion

At least 23 provinces have suffered road closures because of the national strike in Ecuador.

The ECU 911 indicated, through its road reports, that the province of Pichincha has road closures in several cantons. The Alóag - Santo Domingo road is closed due to popular demonstrations.

RELATED:
Ecuador: Second Death Reported From National Strike

In addition, the roads Calacalí- Nanegalito; Tabacundo- Cajas; Cusubamba- Cayambe; Guayllabamba- Calderón; and Intervalles- Ruta Viva are also blocked, indicated the report .

The provinces of Azuay, Bolivar, Cañar, Carchi, Cotopaxi, Chimborazo, El Oro, Esmeraldas, Guayas, Imbabura, Loja, Los Rios, Manabi, Morona Santiago, Napo, Orellana, Pastaza, Santa Elena, Santo Domingo de los Tsachilas, Sucumbios, Tungurahua and Zamora Chimchipe were still blocked until 11:25 this Thursday,.

According to the report, the only province of the 24 of Ecuador which has not recorded road blockades so far is Galapagos.

 [14:10] At this time, we announce the state of the road for the day of demonstrations.
Your safety is our priority.
View road status in real time

On Tuesday, Ecuador reported two deaths on the ninth day of a national strike. The Confederation of Indigenous Nationalities of the Ecuadorian Amazon (Confeniae) has denounced the increased repression by police forces.

Tags

Ecuador ECU 911 Roads closure

Radio Pichincha
by teleSUR/gfl-MS
Comment
0
Comments
Post with no comments.