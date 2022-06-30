Ecuador: Indigenous Movement and Government Sign Agreement

A 90-day dialogue table will be established to advance in the resolution of other pending issues.

Representatives of Ecuador's indigenous movement signed Thursday a peace agreement with the government of Guillermo Lasso, after 18 days of a national strike, after reaching several agreements on priority issues to advance the dialogue process.

As reported at a press conference held at the Ecuadorian Episcopal Conference in Quito, the parties have reached the following agreements:

-. All governors must intensify control operations to prevent and eradicate price speculation.

-. The national government declares the health system in an emergency.

-. Compensatory public policies will be promulgated for the rural and urban sectors.

-. The price of gasoline is reduced by US$15 cents per gallon. As a result of this decision, the price of gasoline will be US$2.40 and the price of diesel will be US$1.75.

-. The Lasso administration is committed to repealing Decree 95, which reduced the State's participation in oil activities and promoted international bidding processes for oil fields.

Social Inequality Is More Violent than Any Protest: Violent Crackdowns on Demonstrations Are Creating a Human Rights Crisis in Ecuador #ParoNacionalEcuador #NationalStrikeEcuador https://t.co/7qAoz6BbGR — Kayla ��Jenkins (@lightgirlkay) June 30, 2022

-. Authorities will reform Decree 151, which is related to mining activity in protected environmental areas, intangible zones, archaeological zones, and water sources. The reform is expected to include provisions to ensure that communities are consulted before mining projects are implemented in those territories.

-. The Lasso administration is committed to repealing the "State of Emergency" as the situation in the territories involved begins to return to normal.

-. Issues pending resolution will be dealt with in a dialogue process in the next 90 days.

The minutes were signed by the president of the Confederation of Indigenous Nationalities of Ecuador (Conaie), Leonidas Iza; of the Council of Evangelical Indigenous Peoples and Organizations of Ecuador (Feine), Eustaquio Tuala; and of the National Confederation of Peasant, Indigenous and Black Organizations (Fenocin), Gary Espinoza; as well as the Minister of Government, Francisco Jiménez.