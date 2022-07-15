Ecuador: Gov. Presents Proposals to Indigenous Movement

The indigenous movement will analyze the proposal and evaluate its viability. If accepted, there would be the first agreement between parties.

Thursday, during the second day of work between the indigenous movement and the Government, was installed, who presented a proposal at the thematic table on the moratorium on public and private banking.

CONAIE, FEINE, and FENOCIN requested financial policies aimed at vulnerable sectors, the management of possible moratoriums, and the forgiveness of credit debts.

One of the proposals introduced by BanEcuador establishes that for amounts between $3 000 and $10 000, the debt should be restructured for up to 10 years.

From the National Corporation of Popular and Solidarity Finance (CONAFIPS), Roberto Romero, president of the Board of Directors, informed that they presented proposals to inject more resources into the cooperatives so that there are more credits for medium, small and micro companies in the country.

"Today's session has been quite productive," concluded the minister about the first two thematic tables set up between the Government and social organizations.

The executive president of the Association of Private Banks, Marco Rodríguez, highlighted the financial responsibility of managing bank funds of depositors and investors.