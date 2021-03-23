Ecuador's Ombudsman Threatened After Moreno's Inquiry Petition

Ombudsman Carrión filed the complaint to the State Attorney General's Office (FGE) for alleged crimes committed during the social unrest of 2019. The official also requested that Moreno, his ministers, and other authorities involved be banned from leaving the country.

Ecuador's Ombudsman Freddy Carrión submitted a request for charges related to crimes against humanity by president Lenin Moreno and his cabinet on Tuesday. Hours after the petition, Carrion asked for protection for himself and his family after receiving several death threats.

The request came after the Special Commission for Truth and Justice in October 2019 reported that the State and its authorities were responsible for excessive use of force during the social unrest and crimes against humanity were committed, including demonstrators' torture.

‼️MUY GRAVE‼️ El Defensor del Pueblo de #Ecuador solicita se considere el ingreso de forma URGENTE a él y su familia al Sistema Nacional de Protección y Asistencia a Víctimas, Testigos y otros Participantes en el Proceso Penal (SPAVT) por haber recibido múltiples amenazas pic.twitter.com/beTXPInaKl — En Clave Política (@EnClavePolitik) March 23, 2021

"VERY SERIOUS! The Ombudsman of Ecuador requests the URGENT admission of him and his family to the National System of Protection and Assistance to Victims, Witnesses, and other Participants in the Criminal Process (SPAVT) for having received multiple threats."

According to the investigation, the FGE would call to testify top officials such as the President of the Republic, Lenín Moreno; former Minister of Government María Paula Romo; former Commander General of the Police Nelson Villegas; the Minister of Defense Oswaldo Jarrín; former Chief of the Joint Command of the Armed Forces Roque Moreira; former Chief of Police Operations Patricio Carrillo, and former Commander of the Quito Metropolitan District Police Víctor Aráus.

The Ombudsman's Office demanded precautionary measures against these officials to guarantee their presence in the investigation. Following the announcement, Carrion received several death threats, which prompted him to ask for urgent admission to the National System of Protection and Assistance to Victims, Witnesses, and other Participants in Criminal Proceedings.