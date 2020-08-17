Ecuador: Court Begins Trial for Rebellion Against Paola Pabon

Ecuador’s Constitutional Court Monday held a hearing to start a trial for rebellion against the Pichincha Prefect Paola Pabon, Virgilio Hernandez, and Christian Gonzalez, all of whom are members of the Citizen Revolution Movement (RC).

They belong to the party supporting former President Rafael Correa and are accused of organizing a rebellion during the national strike that citizens carried out against President Lenin Moreno and his neoliberal reforms in October 2019.

“We have been through a process that we should have never experienced, as there is not a single element that can provide this unreasonable complaint,” Pabon assured.

Besides thanking the solidarity of the people, she stated that they will attend the hearing with the conviction of their innocence. However, the Pichincha prefect asked her sympathizers not to go to court to avoid an increase in the number of COVID-19 cases.

The three defendants said that the legal actions against them are a clear example of the use of justice to politically persecute those who criticize the Moreno administration.

However, the prefect's defense hopes that the judges will act according to the law and ratify Pabon's innocence since she has already been illegally detained for more than 70 days and almost lost her political position.

The RC militant was arrested just after the anti-reform marches ended. González and Hernández were arrested a few days later.