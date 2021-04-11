Ecuador: CNE Posts First Official Results

So far, Lasso has obtained 53.27 percent of the votes and Arauz got 46.73 percent.

As of 6:30 pm local time, the National Electoral Council (CNE) had officially counted 18.16 percent of the ballots. So far, the Creating Opportunities (CREO) candidate Guillermo Lasso has obtained 53.27 percent of the votes. The Union for Hope (UNES) candidate Andrez Arauz got 46.73 percent of the ballots.

Meanwhile, in a television interview, the director of the private pollster CEDATOS Polibio Cordova said that his exit poll used information from 34,000 citizens selected in 23 provinces and 722 urban and rural polling centers.

He noted that Arauz won 57 percent of the vote on the Ecuadorian coast. In the highlands, however, Lasso would have obtained 64 percent of the votes.

The pollster Clima Social has not yet published the results of its exit poll, the report of which speaks of a "technical tie".

Andrés Arauz [@ecuarauz] of the progressive Union for Hope alliance [@UNESECUADOR] spoke to media before polls closed to congratulate the Ecuadorian people on the successful electoral process & called for the will of the people to be respected. #Elecciones2021Ec pic.twitter.com/6bEwCUM6QV — Peoples Dispatch (@peoplesdispatch) April 11, 2021

It also ensures that the difference in the percentage of valid voting between the candidates is less than the error band of the study.

The CNE recalled that the results of the pollsters are not official and that "they do not reflect the result of all the votes recorded by Ecuadorians at the polls."