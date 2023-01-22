Erdogan Announces Turkish Presidential Election for May 14

Initially the general elections - presidential and parliamentary - in Turkey were scheduled for next June 18.

Presidential elections in Turkey will be held next May 14, Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan has announced.

He added that the decision to move the polls, which were initially scheduled for June 18, is due to seasonal conditions.

"You will vote for the first time in the elections that will take place on May 14," Erdogan announced at a meeting with young people in Bursa province.

"I am grateful to God that we will be walking side by side with you, our first-time voting youth, in the elections that will be held on May 14,"



According to the president, the decision to move the polls to an earlier date was due to seasonal conditions.

"There are exams, there are agricultural works. That is why such a decision was made," he said.

On January 17, Nationalist Action Party leader Devlet Bahceli, whose organization forms a coalition with the ruling Justice and Development Party, also came out in favor of holding general elections in Turkey in May this year, citing seasonal conditions.

The Justice and Development Party together with the Nationalist Action Party formed the so-called People's Alliance.

According to Bahceli, Erdogan will be the candidate of the alliance in the upcoming elections. The opposition has not yet announced its candidate.