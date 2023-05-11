President: Tunisia Remains Safe Despite Synagogue Shooting

"I want to reassure the Tunisian people and the whole world that Tunisia will remain safe..."

On Wednesday, President Kais Saied of Tunisia assured that the safety of the nation will be maintained, following the tragedy that occurred on Tuesday which involved the fatal shooting of at least five individuals at a synagogue.

"I want to reassure the Tunisian people and the whole world that Tunisia will remain safe despite this type of attempt intended to disturb its stability," Saied said in a statement.

During a National Security Council forum, the President conveyed that the recent assault on La Ghriba synagogue, located in the southern region of Tunisia, was a deliberate attempt to inflict harm on the state, destabilize its institutions, and negatively impact the tourism season.

"The state will watch over the security of the population and the stability of the country," Saied said, adding, “Tunisia will always remain a land of tolerance and coexistence.”

On the evening of Tuesday, a guardsman with affiliations to the National Guard opened fire towards security personnel stationed close to the synagogue. This resulted in the demise of three security officers and two visiting individuals. The guardsman was later shot dead during an exchange of gunfire.

Several others, encompassing both security personnel and non-military personnel, sustained injuries and were transported to a medical facility for treatment.

Meanwhile, Tunisian Foreign Minister Nabil Ammar proclaimed the nation's preparedness to receive and ensure the safety of individuals opting to vacation in Tunisia during the forthcoming summer vacation season.

According to an official statement by the Ministry, Ammar expressed his views during a meeting with his Belgian and Portuguese counterparts, Hadja Lahbib and João Gomes Cravinho, respectively, who were conducting a work-related visit to Tunisia.

Ammar called on European nations to elevate their investment undertakings in Tunisia and eradicate prevalent customs barriers. In addition, he strongly advocated for a concerted exertion in bolstering the tourism industry between Tunisia and the European region.

The two diplomats expressed Europe's willingness to provide support to Tunisia in overcoming challenges and bolstering the resurgence of the Tunisian economy, with a view to promoting the shared interests of both sides.