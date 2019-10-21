EU Parliament Rejects to Address Situation in Chile, Catalonia

Members of the European Parliament voted against a change in the day’s agenda that would have included a debate on the protests and government violence in Catalonia and the South American country.

The European Parliament rejected a motion Monday to address and debate the current political and social crisis happening in Chile and Catalonia.

In a plenary session in Strasbourg, members of the European Parliament (MEP) voted against a change in the day’s agenda that would have included a debate on the protests and government violence in Catalonia and the South American country.

Regarding Chile, 437 members voted, of which 106 were in favor, 293 against and 38 abstained; with Catalonia, things resulted in a similar manner with 299 votes against, only 118 in favor and 29 abstentions.

“Disgraceful. The European Parliament has just rejected a debate about the situation in Chile, where President Piñera has ordered the army to the streets and there is already 10 dead among the protesters,” Spanish MEP from Unidas Podemos Sira Rego tweeted, adding that “when the president is a friend of the empire, the EU looks the other way.”

The proposal to include the debate in the body’s agenda was presented by the ‘Greens’, to which independists party Republican Left of Catalonia (ERC) and En Comú Podem are adhered to, as well as the European left joined by Unidas Podemos.

Yet many have criticized the refusal to address the issues despite the semi-autonomous region of Catalonia facing eight days of violent ongoing protests and Chile plunged into a military curfew, a first since 1989, after thousands have taken to the streets to protests Piñera’s neoliberal government.

The same Parliament has repeatedly addressed and included in the agenda the situation in Venezuela, even going as far as calling on the bloc’s council to adopt additional sanctions targeting the country back in July.