UN's Bachelet Calls for Independent Probe into Chile Deaths

Local authorities said Monday that the death toll from the riots during the weekend in Chile rose to 11 people.

The United Nations High Commissioner for Human Rights Michelle Bachelet called Monday for an independent investigation into the deaths that occurred during violent protests in Chile over the weekend and mentioned "disturbing" allegations of excessive use of military force.

In a statement from the headquarters of her office in Geneva, the former Chilean president urged immediate dialogue between the parties to stop "inflammatory rhetoric."

"It is essential that all acts that have caused injuries and death, both by the authorities and the protesters, are subject to independent, impartial and transparent investigations," said Bachelet, who served two terms as president in the South American nation.

