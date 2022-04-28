EU Extends Its Citizens' Coronavirus Certificate Validity

Approved with 48 votes in favor, 16 votes against, and no abstentions, the certification extension policy also allows EU countries to grant COVID-19 certificates based on antigen tests.

On Thursday, the European Parliament extended their citizens’ digital coronavirus certificate validity until June 30, 2023, to ensure free movement throughout the European Union (EU) territory.

Approved with 48 votes in favor, 16 votes against, and no abstentions, the certification extension policy also allows EU countries to grant COVID-19 certificates based on antigen tests.

The Parliament highlighted that European countries should avoid additional restrictions on freedom of movement for the holders of coronavirus certificates.

“If restrictions are strictly necessary, they should be limited and take into account the latest scientific advice from the European Centre for Disease Prevention and Control (ECDC) and Health Safety Committee (HSC),” it detailed.

Legislators asked the European Commission to assess whether the COVID-19 certificate is still necessary within six months of its validity’s extension.

So far, about 295,482 million EU citizens have received a COVID-19 vaccine, and 68 percent of the population has been fully immunized against the disease.

As of April 26, the EU had reported 255,510 million coronavirus cases and 2,418 million related deaths, 1,584 of which occurred on April 26.