Donald Trump Fires National Security Advisor John Bolton

John Bolton has been one of the leading voices for regime change and interventions around the world for decades.

U.S. President Donald Trump announced Tuesday that he has fired his National Security Advisor John Bolton, saying that he has "disagreed with many of his suggestions."

Bolton has been a leading voice for regime change and U.S. interventionist policies in Venezuela, Iran and other countries around the world over policies that do not fit within U.S. interests.

"I informed John Bolton last night that his services are no longer needed at the White House. I disagreed strongly with many of his suggestions, as did others in the Administration, and therefore....," Trump said in a tweet Tuesday morning.