Arreaza Slams Bolton as "Man Stuck in the Anachronic Cold War'

Venezuelan Foreign Minister Jorge Arreaza took to Twitter on Tuesday to respond to U.S. National Security Adviser John Bolton’s recent comments about the Bolivarian Republic, Cuba, and Nicaragua.

“We reject @AmbJohnBoltons absurd, false, malicious & perverse statements today on Venezuela. It's no surprise that he has failed in every step he's taken. He completely ignores the country's reality. A man stuck in the anachronic Cold War,” Arreaza tweeted.

The Venezuelan diplomat highlighted Bolton’s constant references to the Monroe Doctrine, which calls for the U.S.’ interference in the affairs of the countries in the western hemisphere.

“Even worse, by threatening Venezuela, Cuba, and Nicaragua, @AmbJohnBolton clings to the ancient Monroe Doctrine of over 200 years ago. He doesn't understand that the free people of Our America own their destinies in the context of a multipolar world. He needs a History adviser!”

Arreaza would conclude by pointing out the internal civil war between the opposition factions and U.S. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo’s admitted failures in Venezuela.

“Mr. @AmbJohnBolton should consult Mr.@SecPompeo, he can explain that the scorpions attacking eachother are in the Venezuelan opposition. Worse yet, the Nat'l Security Advisor seeks terrorists and paramilitaries on the wrong side of the Colombian border,” he added.