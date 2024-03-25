Dominica's PM Roosevelt Skerrit Visits China

His visit occurs in connection with the commemoration of 20 years of diplomatic relations between Dominica and China.

From March 23 to 29, Roosevelt Skerrit, the prime minister of Dominica, is carrying out an official visit to China at the invitation of Premier Li Qiang.

His visit occurs in connection with the commemoration of 20 years of diplomatic relations between Dominica and China, two nations that will strengthen their ties through the signing of cooperation agreements, according to LoopNews outlet.

During a meeting with Skerrit on Monday, Chinese President Xi Jinping confirmed that Dominica is a trustworthy good friend and good partner of China in the Caribbean.

"China-Dominica relations have become a fine example of South-South cooperation," Xi said, expressing high appreciation for Prime Minister Skerrit’s unwavering commitment to Dominica-China friendship.

Since my arrival here on Saturday I have been invited to observe the cutting-edge business practices of prominent firms in Beijing.



On Sunday, my delegation and I toured the facilities of #Huawei, one of the world’s leading providers of information and communications technology. pic.twitter.com/ErbziUUUtZ — Roosevelt Skerrit (@SkerritR) March 25, 2024

"China will work with Dominica to draw strength from friendship and develop win-win cooperation and fruitful relations to the greater benefit of both peoples," he added.

Roosevelt Skerrit is a 52-year-old politician who was elected to parliament in 2000 and has been re-elected ever since. From 2000 to 2004, he served as Education Minister.

He was inaugurated as Dominican prime minister in January 2004 and has held the position to date. He has been leader of the Labor Party of Dominica since February 2004.

Before traveling to China, Skerrit criticized the international community for its "slowness" in solving the ongoing crisis in Haiti.

The Dominican leader was the predecessor of Irfaan Ali in the presidency of the Caribbean Community (CARICOM), a regional integration scheme that includes Antigua & Barbuda, Barbados, Bahamas, Belize, Dominica, Grenada, Guyana, Haiti, Jamaica, Montserrat, Saint Kitts & Nevis, Saint Lucia, Saint Vincent & the Grenadines, Suriname, and Trinidad & Tobago.