ALBA-TCP Congratulates Dominica After General Elections

On Thursday, the Bolivarian Alliance for the Peoples of Our America-Peoples' Trade Treaty (ALBA-TCP) congratulated the people of the Commonwealth of Dominica for the general elections held on Tuesday.

This Latin American integration bloc conveyed its satisfaction for an electoral process in which Prime Minister Roosevelt Skerrit was re-elected for a 6th consecutive term of government.

The Dominica Labor Party (DLP) consolidated itself as the main political force of this Caribbean nation, obtaining 13 of the 21 seats in Parliament, which allowed Skerrit to continue exercising the functions that he began in 2004.

"The Dominican people decided to continue along the path of their own national development model, guaranteeing ongoing economic and social changes and strengthening regional unity amidst great regional challenges and under the post COVID-19 pandemic effects," the ALBA-TCP stressed.

"The Alliance highlights the deep democratic spirit of the Dominican people and reiterates its congratulations to the Right Honorable Prime Minister Roosevelt Skerrit and the Commonwealth of Dominica," it added.

The Caribbean Community (CARICOM), the Organization of American States (OAS) and the Commonwealth of Nations (Commonwealth) sent election observers to Dominica on Tuesday. They confirmed that the democratic process occurred in a transparent and peaceful manner.

Once the results were known, Skerrit thanked the citizens for their trust in him and promised to continue promoting policies for "growth, progress, and prosperity for all."

