DR: Repatriation of 28 Dominicans Detained at Sea in Puerto Rico

The Coast Guard maintains, along with its Homeland Security Task Force, a continuous presence with air, land and maritime assets in the Florida Straits, Windward Passage, Mona Passage and Caribbean Sea.

On Thursday, the U.S. Coast Guard confirmed the repatriation the day before of 28 Dominican migrants, 26 of whom were detained on Sunday as they attempted to enter Puerto Rico near Cabo Rojo (southwest).

Among the migrants repatriated were two others from a previous case.

"Despite multiple recent rescues at sea involving illegal and irregular migratory journeys, smugglers consistently refuse to comply when intercepted," said Commander Gerard Wenk, Coast Guard Sector San Juan response chief.

This exponentially endangers the lives of all migrants on these voyages, he added.

La Guardia Costera estadounidense (@USCG), informó que repatrió a 28 inmigrantes dominicanos tras interceptar una embarcación en aguas cercanas a la isla de #laMona, frente a la costa oeste de #PuertoRico.#ElNuevoDiarioRD… pic.twitter.com/vXXyeg15sV — El Nuevo Diario (@elnuevodiariord) February 8, 2024

The tweet reads, "28 Dominican immigrants repatriated! The U.S. Coast Guard (USCG), reported that it repatriated 28 Dominican immigrants after intercepting a boat in waters near la Mona Island, off the west coast of Puerto Rico."

The Coast Guard Cutter Donald Horsely and a Customs and Border Protection (CBP) unit pursued the yacht and after stopping it transported the passengers to a Dominican government vessel.

From October 1, 2023, through January 31, 2024, the Coast Guard detained 24 irregular immigrant voyages and a total of 780 non-U.S. citizens.

On January 31, some 33 migrants were rescued after the boat in which they were traveling suffered mechanical problems about 20 nautical miles northeast of Macao, Dominican Republic.

The Coast Guard deployed an MH-60 Jayhawk helicopter from Borinquen Air Station, in addition to directing the Dependable cutter to the designated location.

Simultaneously, Dominican Republic authorities were notified and responded with the Dominican Navy's Capella and Bellatrix maritime patrol vessels, along with a Dominican Air Force aircraft.

That same day, at least two people died after falling into the water while another boat reached the island of Puerto Rico, between Quebradillas and Camuy, where some 28 individuals were detained.