Dominica: Court Rejects Opposition Attempt to Stop Election

Dominica's High Court denied a request from the opposition for an injunction to stop Friday's General election from going forward.

Judge Bernie Stephenson ruled that since the president of Dominica, Charles Savarin had already issued a writ to hold the elections, the high court could not intervene. The petition was filed by the Concerned Citizens Movement, or CCM, a group that reflects the views of the UWP opposition party. Lawyers for the CCM have already said that they will appeal the decision, this may bring the case to the Caribbean Court of Justice in Trinidad and Tobago.

On Monday night, Prime Minister Roosevelt Skerrit addressed the nation and called on opposition leaders and supporters to stop trying to prevent Friday's Elections, he went on to say that the opposition had fed a false narrative to external forces and the OAS.

Referring to the latest opposition protests, the Prime Minister said the security forces would act with restraint, but would not let things get out of hand.

Skerrit also said that the opposition is desperate as it stands to lose the elections and that the UWP leadership is unfit to lead Dominica.