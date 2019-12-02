Protesters Block Roads in Dominica Ahead of Elections

The Court has not issued their decision on the case at this time yet. Although they are expected to reject the opposition's request, the opposition already warned they would appeal the decision.

Opposition supporters were blocking the roads on Monday as the Supreme Court's judges are due to examine whether or not to suspend the elections on the request of the opposition, which claims that elections should not be carried out without a prior electoral reform reorganizing the electoral districts fairly, according to them.

Protesters from the United Workers Party, or UWP, blocked the road to the airport in the Marigot district.

The opposition, via the Concerned Citizens Movement's lawyers, also requested that Judge Bernie Stephenson be replaced by a different one to examine the case at the Supreme Court on Monday, but the request was rejected last Friday.

Opposition leaders were absent during the court's session on Monday, including Lenox Linton and Eddison James, former Prime Minister, nor representatives of the UWP. As a result, the judges issued a request to bring them to the court.

However, teleSUR's correspondent in Dominica Alejandro Kirk reported that their absence may have been caused by a confusion about the time of the session, initially scheduled at 9 a.m., then postponed to 1 p.m., local time.

The appeal would be examined on Tuesday, and then the case would go to the Supreme Court in Trinidad.