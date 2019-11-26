Dominica: PM Skerrit Accuses Opposition of Dishonest Activities

The Freedom Party leader told political opponents and the Organization of American States not to interfere in the upcoming elections.

Dominica’s Prime Minister Roosevelt Skerrit accused the opposition Unified Workers Party (UWP) leader Lennox Linton of dishonest activities to win the elections to be held on December 6, when 21 members of the House of Assembly 21 will be chosen.

"He is asking for help from the Organization of American States (OAS). He wants to achieve a government change without facing elections,” the PM Skerrit said.

"I tell Linton, his party and his foreign friends that they don't interfere in Dominica," said Skerrit, who is the Freedom Party leader.

"Dominica's people will decide who their leader will be. Despite lies, elections will be free and fair."​​​​​​​​​​​​​​

The PM also recalled that many countrymen occupy leadership positions in multilateral organizations, which is a resource to ensure respect for the results of the upcoming elections.​​​​​​​

Dominica ���� government rejects

OAS Electoral Observation Team

in upcoming elections.



"We will have elections free from

any foreign intervention. Only the

���� People will choose their own

government."

-Prime Minister @SkerritR



THE OAS PARTICIPATED IN THE#BOLIVIACOUP w/40+ DEAD. https://t.co/SCVcTU2CVB — Latinoamérica Heroica (@LatamHeroica) November 26, 2019

​​​​​​​Among those personalities are the Pan American Health Organization director Carissa Etienne and the Secretary-General of the Caribbean Community (Caricom) Irwin LaRocque.

Skerrit said his country does not require help from the OAS Secretary-General Luis Almagro, who expressed his intention to send an electoral mission to the Caribbean island to oversee the elections.​​​​​​​

Nevertheless, Dominica’s Foreign Affairs Minister Francine Baron on Saturday said the presence of OAS representatives is being studied and recalled that delegations from Caricom, the Commonwealth​​​​​​​, the United Nations, and the Carter Center have already been invited to observe the polls.

PM Skerrit also urged Dominicans to remain calm as election day approaches, for there were incidents on Monday between the Police and some 200 protesters.