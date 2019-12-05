Disapproval Rating for Colombia's Duque Reaches 70 Percent

The survey highlighted that 79 percent of respondents believe that the situation in the country is getting worse and only 11 percent feel optimistic about the government measures.

The disapproval towards the government of Colombian President, Ivan Duque, has reached 70 percent, a survey from the Invamer group read on Wednesday.

The survey, made at the end of November, highlighted that 79 percent of respondents believe that the situation in the country is getting worse and only 11 percent feel optimistic about the way the government has handle the crises inside the South American nation.

The Duque administration is also not saved in terms of handling international relations since 49 percent believe that it is getting worse and only 30 percent believe it is on track.

Against the issues that most concern Colombians, 88 percent pointed to citizen insecurity, followed by corruption with 84 percent and the economy with 78 percent.

The national strike that has been carried out by workers' centrals and various social sectors in the country since November 21, on which an agreement for its termination is not glimpsed for now, had a decisive influence on this study, given the zero governmental capacity to meet the demands popular.

Further adding to the problems in Colombia has been Duque's crackdown against former FARC members, with many being killed by forces loyal to the president.

While Duque denies playing any role in these kilings, his administration has done little to protect these former FARC personnel, despite the wide-spread attacks against these men and women.