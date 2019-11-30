Maduro Warns About Actions Against Venezuela From Colombia

The Bolivarian leader summoned Venezuelans to be ready to defend their homeland from any form of foreign aggression.

Venezuela's President Nicolas Maduro on Friday announced that the Bolivarian Army is on "alert" for a suspected attack from Colombia.

"All of the National Bolivarian Armed Forces (FANB) should be on alert. I have first-hand information of a set of provocations for armed conflict at the Colombian-Venezuelan border, so as to divert attention from the popular Colombian rebellion against Ivan Duque," Maduro said.

"I speak out against it and I'm telling the FANB to be ready to defend Venezuela's sovereignty and right to peace... Be ready."

Over the last year, the Venezuelan government has denounced to the international community that Colombia is trying to create conditions that justify an armed attack on Bolivarian territory.

To that effect, President Duque has falsely argued that armed groups supported by Maduro frequently enter his country from Venezuela.

Ordené a nuestra FANB mantenerse en vigilancia permanente para defender la Paz y soberanía de la patria, ante la pretensión de la oligarquía colombiana de generar actos de provocación en nuestra frontera común para desviar la atención de su situación interna. ¡No lo Permitiremos! pic.twitter.com/YKnBgbQivq — Nicolás Maduro (@NicolasMaduro) November 30, 2019

"I ordered our National Bolivarian Armed Forces (FANB) to remain in permanent vigilance to defend our country's peace and sovereignty, given the claim of the Colombian oligarchy to generate acts of provocation on our common border to divert attention from their internal situation. We will not allow it!"

On Nov. 14, in response to a smear campaign that attempts to hide the existing insecurity on the border caused by Colombian paramilitaries and drug traffickers, Maduro also alerted the FANB about the possibility of Colombian terrorist groups being deployed in Venezuela.

Currently, Duque faces the most massive protests recorded in his country's contemporary political history. Besides repudiating his economic policies, Colombians are increasingly dissatisfied with the high levels of corruption in his administration, which has not done much to stop the killing of human rights defenders and social leaders.

Maduro summoned the Bolivarian people to be ready to defend their homeland from any form of imperialist aggression and, thus, guarantee production and economic growth in Venezuela.

In order to accomplish these goals, he authorized the delivery of 13,000 rifles to the Fighting Corps and instructed to advance the inclusion of the working class in the Bolivarian Militia.