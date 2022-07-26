Diaz-Canel Calls on Cubans to Overcome the Economic Battle

To face current and future problems, revolutionaries must cling to their ideals, pursue clear goals, and use the experience accumulated over decades of resistance, the Cuban leader said.

On Tuesday, Cuba's President Miguel Diaz-Canel underlined the importance for revolutionaries to have permanent confidence in victory and not be overcome by difficulties.

During a massive act held in honor of the National Rebellion Day, he emphasized that the new generations have the task of overcoming economic inefficiency, bureaucracy, insensitivity, and the hatred of their adversaries.

Diaz-Canel pointed out that the policies aimed at generating greater national income will begin to be implemented in the coming weeks. Citizens must act with greater discipline and responsibility, so that such decisions can quickly trigger concrete economic results.

Referring to the right-wing transnational propaganda against the Cuban revolution, he stated that the U.S. blockade is the best proof that socialism does work. Despite the fact that Washington has been trying to break the Revolution since the 1960s, Cuba continues to be a world reference in relation to access to health, education, and social protection.

The Revolution promotes a model of society that is too human and subversive for capitalism, Diaz-Canel said, adding that this is what explains why the United States persists in keeping its economic and political bullying against Cuba.

He recalled that the Empire seeks to generate amnesia, demobilization, and alienation among the new generations. Its purpose is to make them forget why the Cuban Revolution was made, put aside the epic values ​​of Socialism, and succumb to the desire for consumption.