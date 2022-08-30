Demonstrations in Haiti Leave One Dead and 11 Injured

In the Haitian capital there have been marches and barricades with burning tires in areas such as Petion-Ville, Delmas, and Nazon.

Over the last 24 hours, Haitians have taken to the streets in several cities across their country to demand the resignation of Prime Minister Ariel Henry and protest against inflation and insecurity.

On Monday, in Petit-Goave, a small coastal commune in the Ouest Department, one citizen was killed and a dozen people were injured during the demonstrations, as reported by Radio Metronome.

"The Francophone newspaper Le Nouvelliste mentioned that the victim was asthmatic and died after the explosion of tear gas canisters launched by the police to disperse the crowd," outlet RFI said.

In Miragoane, the capital of the Nipples Department, thousands of people staged a peaceful demonstration against the high cost of living. Called a week ago by a group of young people, this demonstration was also repressed by the police.

A leaderless uprising is emerging in #Haiti after a year pause. The fake, controlled opposition "leaders" infiltrated the masses then fused with the criminal regime after Jovenel Moïse was put aside. They thought they won. This is Petit Goâve, a small town of only 12,000 people. pic.twitter.com/yLya9WPw5B — Madame Boukman - Justice 4 Haiti ���� (@madanboukman) August 30, 2022

In Jeremie, the capital city of the Grand'Anse department, residents blocked the streets and prevented the routine operation of banks and other businesses. They called for new mobilizations for this week.

On Tuesday morning, local media also reported that protesters blocked the National Highway 1, which links Port-au-Prince to Gonaives.

In the Haitian capital there have been marches, blockades, and barricades with burning tires in areas such as Petion-Ville, Delmas, Nazon and downtown.