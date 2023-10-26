Death Toll Rises to 22 in US Maine Mass Shooting

Police have identified Robert Card, a trained firearms instructor and a member of the U.S. Army Reserves, as a "person of interest" in the two fatal shootings.

On Wednesday night, at least 22 people were killed in two shootings in Lewiston in the state of Maine. Up to 60 people were wounded at several locations, including a local bowling alley

A couple of shooting incidents occurred at around 6:56 p.m. local time on Wednesday, with multiple locations involved, Michael Sauschuck, commissioner of the Maine Department of Public Safety, confirmed late Wednesday.

Police have identified Robert Card, 40, a trained firearms instructor and a member of the U.S. Army Reserves, as a "person of interest" in the two fatal shootings.

Hundreds of officers continue to search for Card as he remains at large, Sauschuck said, adding that the suspect is considered "armed and dangerous." Law enforcement officials said Card "recently reported mental health issues."

Local police previously said there had been an active shooter on Wednesday night, urging residents in Lewiston and Auburn to shelter in place.

The Central Maine Medical Center in Lewiston said it was "reacting to a mass casualty, mass shooter event" and coordinating with area hospitals to take patients.

The shelter-in-place order remained for Lewiston and now is also in place for Lisbon, which is around 7 miles southeast of Lewiston, Sauschuck said.

U.S. President Joe Biden called Maine's governor and several local lawmakers to offer federal support in the wake of the deadly shootings.