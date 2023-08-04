US Congress Members Visit Parkland Shooting Site

After the 2018 shooting, the school building was closed off and preserved as it was on that day, complete with bloodstains on the walls, bullet marks, and shattered windows.

On Friday, nine U.S. congress members visited the Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School in Parkland, Florida, where Nikolas Cruz killed 17 people with a semi-automatic rifle on February 14, 2018.

The delegation, comprised of six Democrats and three Republicans from the School Safety & Security Caucus, was led by Democrat Jared Moskowitz and Republican Mario Diaz-Balart.

"Our hope is to engage and collaborate with parents who have devoted their lives to this issue, to safeguard our children," stated Moskowitz, who represents Parkland in the Lower House.

"It's crucial for my colleagues to witness firsthand the impact of a school shooting in their own neighborhoods and to understand how it affects families. We must take action to prevent further tragedies like this," he added.

Nikolas Cruz’s chilling reason for ending #Parkland shooting as he says he targeted victims over ‘nasty look’https://t.co/Rddtu1PGKi — The Independent (@Independent) October 13, 2022

Tony Montalto, who lost his daughter Gina in the shooting and advocates for the Stand With Parkland platform, emphasized that congress members "hold the power to help enact laws" aimed at preventing massacres.

"The reality is that children are losing their lives, and we cannot allow that to continue. I've wanted to bring Congress members to this building for years, after experiencing it myself and witnessing the horror," said Max Schachter, whose 14-year-old son, Alex, died in the shooting.

After the 2018 shooting, the three-story school building was closed off and preserved as it was on that day, complete with bloodstains on the walls, bullet marks, and shattered windows.

It has been utilized for legal proceedings during the trial that resulted in the conviction of Cruz for the murders of 14 students and three staff members.

The purpose of the recreation is to document the movements and actions of the former school security officer Scot Peterson, who remained outside the building while Cruz unleashed his rampage. Peterson was sued by parents who requested the recreation of events.