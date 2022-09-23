Datafolha: 69% Of Brazilians See Corruption in Bolsonaro’s Gov.

According to the latest Datafolha Institute survey, 69 percent of Brazilians perceive corruption in Jair Bolsonaro's government.

This survey puts at 69 percent of those who believe there is corruption in Bolsonaro's administration, 23 percent believing there is no corruption, while 8 percent did not know how to answer.

The survey published on Thursday shows that former president Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva has 47 percent of voting intentions for the upcoming elections to be held on October 2.

Behind is Bolsonaro with 33 percent support, maintaining the same support as the survey published last September 15, while the Workers' Party leader increased two percentage points.

In third place is former minister Ciro Gomes, with 7 percent, followed by Senator Simone Tebet, with 5 percent, and Soraya Thronicke, with 1 percent.

Pesquisa XP/Ipespe para presidente:



Intenção de voto estimulada para presidente

Lula (PT) — 46%

Jair Bolsonaro (PL) — 35%

Ciro Gomes (PDT) — 7%

Simone Tebet (MDB) — 4%

Soraya Thronicke (União Brasil) — 1%

Branco/Nulo/Não vai votar – 5%

Não sabe/Não respondeu – 2% — Jefferson M. Marinho (@Jeff_Marinho) September 23, 2022

XP/Ipespe poll for president:

Stimulated voting intention for president

Squid (PT) — 46%

Jair Bolsonaro (PL) — 35%

Ciro Gomes (PDT) — 7%

Simone Tebet (MDB) — 4%

Soraya Thronicke (Union Brazil) — 1%

White/Null/Will not vote – 5%

Don't know/Didn't answer – 2%

A total of 6 754 people from 343 municipalities participated in the survey conducted between September 20 and 22. The margin of error is approximately two percentage points.

Otherwise, according to the Brazilian Institute of Social, Political and Economic Research (IPESPE), which released its most recent poll today, Lula is up 3 points to 46 percent of voting intentions, with a margin of error of plus or minus 2.2 percentage points.

Jair Bolsonaro remains at the same 35 percent of the previous poll conducted in August. Third place goes to Ciro Gomes, who has 7 percent (9 percent in August). Simone Tebet has 4 percent (one point less than the previous poll). Soraya Thronicke, having no points in August, now has 1 percent.

The IPESPE survey was conducted between September 19 and 21 with the participation of 2 000 people from all regions of the country.

