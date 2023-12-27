DR: Society of Pneumology Calls to Resume the Use of Masks

Updated statistics on pulmonology consultations show 26.2% of patients with exacerbated asthma; 11.9% with chronic obstructive pulmonary disease; 11.4% with acute bronchitis; 9.7% with influenza; and 7.8% with pneumonia.

On Wednesday, the president of the Dominican Society of Pneumology and Thoracic Surgery, Plutarco Arias, urged the population to resume the use of masks after the epidemiological alert issued by the Ministry of Public Health.

Last Monday, that portfolio warned about the increase in the circulation of respiratory viruses, including the new variant Covid-19 JN.1, which is characterized by its rapid expansion, although the risk of severe forms is low, according to the WHO.

The pulmonologist indicated that the Society he presides supports the Public Health alert and said that since June of this year they have been warning about the increase of positive cases of Covid-19, influenza, pneumonia and other viral respiratory processes.

He said that his union is concerned about the increase in the number of patients who are testing positive for these diseases.

The tweet reads, "The president of the Dominican Society of Pneumology and Thoracic Surgery, Plutarco Arias, urged the population to implement again the use of masks due to the circulation of respiratory viruses in the country."

Arias called to resume the use of masks in closed places, especially where there are conglomerations of people, and called for special protection of the elderly, pregnant women, children under five years of age and people with chronic diseases.

The physician insisted that people with symptoms of "a simple flu" should visit their physician to receive proper care and the correct diagnosis.

He also called on people not to self-medicate and not to go to the workplace to avoid contagion.

Arias presented updated statistics on pneumology consultations, with 26.2 percent of patients with exacerbated asthma; 11.9 percent with chronic obstructive pulmonary disease; 11.4 percent with acute bronchitis; 9.7 percent with influenza and 7.8 percent with pneumonia.