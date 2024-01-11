DR: President Condemns Violence in Ecuador

On Thursday, the president of the Dominican Republic, Luis Abinader, condemned the acts of violence against the Ecuadorian people and supported his Ecuadorian counterpart, Daniel Noboa.
RELATED:
Ecuador: Attack on Nightclub Leaves 2 Dead and 9 Injured
Abinader wrote in his social networks that "as president of the Dominican Republic, I reject the acts of violence against the Ecuadorian people and firmly support President Daniel Noboa in his efforts to preserve the security of citizens, the rule of law and democratic order in Ecuador."
The city of Guayaquil has become the epicenter of violence in that country after the escape from prison of Jose Adolfo Macias, leader of the Choneros gang.
As of Wednesday, some 70 criminals had been arrested, according to the Ecuadorian national police.
The tweet reads, "As President of the Dominican Republic I reject the acts of violence against the Ecuadorian people and strongly support President Daniel Noboa in his efforts to preserve the security of citizens, the rule of law and democratic order in Ecuador."
Noboa decreed a state of exception and recognized the existence of an internal armed conflict in view of the violent events that have occurred in the last few days in this South American nation.
Explosions, prison escapes, looting and kidnappings of policemen are some of the incidents that have occurred in the last hours.