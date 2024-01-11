Ecuador: Attack on Nightclub Leaves 2 Dead and 9 Injured

This occurs amid the “Internal Armed Conflict” that the Ecuadorian state is waging against drug traffickers.

On Wednesday night, two Ecuadorians died and nine citizens were injured during a fire in a nightclub in the Amazonian city of El Coca.

The National Police reported that criminals shot into the nightclub and started the fire at 10:15 p.m. local time, that is, 15 minutes before the curfew began.

The fire affected not only the nightclub but also eleven nearby venues. The authorities activated the so-called "silver code" to protect the hospital where the injured were taken.

This occurs amid the “Internal Armed Conflict” that the Ecuadorian state is waging against some 20 armed organizations linked to international drug trafficking, among which are the Eagles, The Choneros, Latin Kings, Wolves, and Tiguerones.

What's going on in Ecuador is crazy. Violent gangs seized a TV station and are attacking public institutions.



Under leftist President Rafael Correa (2007-17), Ecuador became very safe.



But 7 years of rule by US-backed, right-wing, corrupt politicians has destroyed the country. https://t.co/vkRx6mDycO pic.twitter.com/NQlqUzR1jX — Ben Norton (@BenjaminNorton) January 10, 2024

Upon knowing about the events that took place in Ecuador, the South American countries participating in the "Brasilia Consensus" expressed their most energetic rejection of the violence committed by groups related to organized crime.

"The Brasilia Consensus will unite efforts to combat in a coordinated manner this scourge that affects the entire region, under the principles of International Law and the internal laws of each South American country," a public letter stated.

"We hope for a prompt restoration of security and public order within the framework of the rule of law and the current institutions in Ecuador, with attachment and respect for democracy and human rights."

Currently, the Brasilia Consensus is made up of Argentina, Brazil, Bolivia, Chile, Colombia, Guyana, Suriname, Paraguay, Peru, Uruguay, and Venezuela.