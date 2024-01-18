DR: Launching of Online Platform to Report Crimes

The initiative is part of the strategy to fight transnational organized crime.

On Wednesday, the Dominican Ministry of the Interior and Police and the Crime Stoppers Foundation inaugurated the online platform www.tupista.org, through which citizens can anonymously report any criminal act.

The initiative is part of the strategy to fight transnational organized crime and other illicit activities such as drug trafficking, illegal trade, money laundering and human trafficking.

The Minister of Interior and Police, Jesús Vázquez Martínez, and the president of Crime Stoppers, Alejandro Javier Campos, signed the understanding agreement at the Interior and Police headquarters.

On the occasion, Martinez stressed the importance of promoting joint collaboration.

Furthermore, he recognized that it constitutes one of the most effective mechanisms to stimulate citizen tranquility in the country.

It transpired that during the five years of the contract - which may be extended - coordinated activities will be developed to enable the organization to contribute to the public security policies of the Dominican State within the framework of the regulations in force and in compliance with human rights.