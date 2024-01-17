DR: Electoral Board Rejects Political Propaganda in the Army

Last Monday, the Army ordered the replacement of two commanders after the disclosure of an audiovisual showing the exit of vehicles with proselytizing messages of the Modern Revolutionary Party (PRM) from military camps.

This Wednesday, the Central Electoral Board (JCE) of the Dominican Republic rejected today the entry of vehicles with political propaganda to the facilities that house the headquarters of the Thirteenth Infantry Battalion of the National Army, in Azua.

This electoral body said that in accordance with the provisions of Article 252 of the Constitution of the Republic, the Armed Forces are non-partisan.

Likewise, it reminded that Law 20-23 of the Electoral Regime, establishes in its article 165 the prohibition for military, officials and employees of the electoral bodies to disseminate publicity or execute campaign activities.

The JCE urged the highest leadership of the parties not to propitiate or allow political interference in the barracks and other military installations, and at the same time he urged the highest authorities of the Armed Forces to prevent such acts from taking place.

❎¡JCE expresa rechazo vehículos con con rótulo de propaganda política!��



La @juntacentral expresó su rechazo al acto en que vehículos con rótulo de propaganda política, fueron captados mientras ingresaron a las instalaciones que alojan la sede del Décimo Tercer Batallón de… pic.twitter.com/JiLcTBj5Bt — El Nuevo Diario (@elnuevodiariord) January 17, 2024

Likewise, he called upon the officials appointed by the Executive Power and the authorities of popular election to abstain from using the public acts carried out by the institutions to which they belong and the resources and assets of the State to benefit the candidacies.

Last Monday, the Army ordered the substitution of two commanders after the disclosure of an audiovisual which showed the departure of vehicles with proselytizing messages of the Modern Revolutionary Party (PRM) from military camps.

Both dispositions were signed by Army Major General Carlos Antonio Fernandez Onofre, who approved the replacement of Colonel Raul Esteban Mora, commander of the Third Infantry Brigade, and of Gustavo Taveras Garcia, lieutenant colonel and commander of the 13th Infantry Battalion in the province of Azua (South region).

Last weekend, an audiovisual was circulated showing how some vehicles were leaving a military compound in Azua with proselytizing messages alluding to PRM candidacies and to the dignitary and presidential candidate, Luis Abinader.

According to information, this situation occurred due to an "oversight" since there is a memorandum in the Ministry of Defense which prohibits the entrance of cars with political messages in military camps.

Esteban Mora will be replaced by Colonel Francisco Dimas Avalo and García by Colonel Rodríguez Gómez Aracena.