DR: Explosion in San Cristobal Province Leaves Six Injured

On Wednesday, in the southwestern province of San Cristobal, authorities reported that six people were injured, while 11 businesses and three homes were damaged in an explosion that occurred in a cafeteria in the community of Sabana Grande de Palenque.

Palenque's firefighters determined that the incident was due to a gas leak in the premises located in one of the main streets of the municipality and located among several businesses.

The Juan Pablo Pina regional hospital reported that it received five of the six injured, who were transferred by ambulances of the 911 Emergency System, due to the lack of a vehicle with these characteristics in the territory.

The five patients are three men and two women. A 54-year-old citizen, reported as delicate with closed abdominal trauma, underwent surgery; another 57 year-old has 40 percent of his body surface burned, and a third, a 48-year-old, has trauma to his face and left shoulder.

A 45-year-old woman has burns on 13 percent of her body and facial injuries and another 41-year-old has multiple traumas, reported Listin Diario.

Tres de las seis personas afectadas en la explosión registrada ayer en una cafetería del municipio Sabana Grande de Palenque, en #SanCristobal, continúan ingresadas en condición de pronósticos reservados, según informó este miércoles el Servicio… pic.twitter.com/GUMuBOoAHE — El Nuevo Diario (@elnuevodiariord) December 20, 2023

The tweet reads, "Three of the six people affected in the explosion registered yesterday in a cafeteria in the municipality of Sabana Grande de Palenque, in San Cristobal, continue to be admitted in condition of reserved prognosis, as reported Wednesday by the National Health Service (@SNSRDO)."

In videos circulating on social networks, several people can be seen under the debris, broken glass and detached windows and doors.

Ángela Dipré, mayor of Palenque, said that the municipality needs an ambulance to help the injured in cases like this.

According to Diario Libre, members of the Civil Defense, the Fire Brigade and the National Police were present at the site of the incident and the demolition of the affected structures is planned.