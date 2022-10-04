Cyclone Orlene Hit Mexico Hard but Left Minor Damage

The remnants of the cyclone could still produce very strong rains and flooding of rivers and streams in some parts of Jalisco, Nayarit, and Sinaloa.

On Tuesday morning, Cyclone Orlene left Mexican territory, leaving minor damage in the west of the country, despite the fact that it hit the states of Sinaloa and Nayarit with force.

"Fortunately, people have heeded the call we made and we don't have major damage," said Ruben Rocha, the governor of Sinaloa, where Orlene made landfall as a category 1 hurricane on Monday.

Previously, authorities preventively transferred some 400 inhabitants to the municipality of Escuinapa in Nayarit, where there were shelters ready to serve up to 700 people.

Nevertheless, the Federal Electricity Commission (CFE) announced that over 50,000 users in Jalisco and Sinaloa were left without electricity. Nayarit authorities suspended classes this Tuesday.

#Hoy en Mexico:



��Remanentes de #Orlene

��Corriente en chorro subtropical

〰️Canales de #BajaPresión

��Divergencia en altura

⛈#Lluvias puntuales muy fuertes en regiones de Aguascalientes, Colima, Guanajuato, Jalisco, Michoacán, Nayarit y Sinaloa pic.twitter.com/pMY0TozLj7 — Coordinación Nacional de Protección Civil (@CNPC_MX) October 4, 2022

On Tuesday, Mexican meteorologists predicted that the remnants of Orlene would produce "very strong punctual rains" in Jalisco, Nayarit and Sinaloa. Therefore, subnational authorities will continue to monitor the development of adverse weather conditions in their territories.

"We need to take preventive measures," the Sinaloa governor said, explaining that people could be affected by eventual flooding of rivers and streams.

In May, Mexican meteorologists forecast the formation of up to 40 named cyclones in 2022. So far, the Pacific Ocean cyclone season has hit Mexico with Agatha, Blas, Celia, Bonnie, Darby, Estelle, Frank, Georgette, Howard, Ivette, Javier, Kay, Lester, Madeline, Newton, and Orlene.

