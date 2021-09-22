Cyberattacks to the Venezuelan Central Bank Came From The US

These terrorist actions take place in the run-up to the Subnational elections to be held in November.

Vice-President Delcy Rodriguez denounced that the Sept. 15 cyberattack against the Central Bank of Venezuela (BCV) was executed from the United States.

“This attack went straight to the heart of the Venezuelan financial system. The BCV is not just any bank... it is the country's largest bank and has 14 million users,” she recalled and described the fact as an example of cyber terrorism.

The attacks on the BCV, however, did not stop on Sept. 15. Over the last week, attempts to breach the BCV security continued, forcing the Bank to suspend its operations to preserve the integrity of its accounts and the data of its clients.

The anomalies recorded in the computer systems were clearly intentional and aimed at affecting the population. However, the BCV operations were fully resumed on Wednesday after its technical staff managed to neutralize the sabotage actions.

To get a grasp on the US-blockade against Venezuela, check out this neat infographic:https://t.co/gFozt0238m

And this one on the raft of measures against the oil industry:https://t.co/LoAooAKoUA#SanctionsKill pic.twitter.com/OpFn02D1IE — venezuelanalysis.com (@venanalysis) September 22, 2021

"Sept. 15 is a payday for workers. The attack on the BCV aimed to hit users and disrupt economic activities," Rodriguez said, emphasizing that the attackers also wanted to hinder the implementation of the digital Bolivar and the process of change in the currency denomination, which will take place in October.

On Tuesday, President Nicolas Maduro also denounced an increase in attacks against the country's public services. These terrorist actions take place in the run-up to the Subnational elections to be held in November.

"It is a Machiavellian and criminal strategy," he said, pointing out that the Colombian government is also involved in actions against the dialogues with the opposition in Mexico.