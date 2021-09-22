President Maduro Urges Venezuelans To Participate in Elections

On Tuesday, Venezuela's President Nicolas Maduro called on the population to participate in the subnational elections on November 21, in which governors and mayors will be renewed.

"I call on all Venezuelans to prepare now to participate in the November 21 elections ... To vote is to ratify Peace, the electoral system, the Constitution and sovereignty," he said, adding that there are 61 days left to campaign, mobilizations, and reunification of political forces.

From the top of the Warairarepano hill in Caracas, the Bolivarian president participated in the launch of the “Aristobulo Isturiz” Campaign Command (AICC), which joins the forces of the United Socialist Party of Venezuela (PSUV) and the Great Patriotic Pole (GPP).

"All ready! The Aristobulo Isturiz Campaign Command has been successfully installed. Now we are going to travel the country to move the bases and the people, heading for the historic victory in the 21N election. I am confident in this team's work capacity,” he tweeted.



In his UN speech, President Biden also singled out "Belarus, Burma [Myanmar], Syria, Cuba, Venezuela" -- all targets of US regime-change operations.



This was a clear threat. Washington aims to overthrow all of those countries' independent governments, through hybrid warfare. pic.twitter.com/WwUyoFpi5l — Ben Norton (@BenjaminNorton) September 21, 2021

During the activity, Maduro praised the Venezuelan people for their ability to withstand the U.S. sanctions and terrorist attacks.

“The people are standing and have been able to keep their conscience and strength. They have the character and spirit to endure permanent evil from unconventional warfare... here, we are standing and ready to go to the elections with great force,” he expressed.

At the event, the AICC Director Diosdado Cabello also exhorted the Venezuelan people to adhere to the policy proposal of the Great Patriotic Pole, which brings together all the progressive and revolutionary forces of this South American country. On Nov. 21, Venezuelans will elect 23 state governors, 335 mayors, and representatives of subnational legislative councils.