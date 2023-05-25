Cuba's Tourism Booming With Inflow of 1.2 Mln Foreign Visitors

The government hopes to see about 3.5 million foreign visitors this year as the tourism sector gradually recovers to pre-pandemic levels of more than 4 million annual visitors.

On Wednesday, the National Statistics Bureau informed that, in the first four months of 2023, Cuba received over than 1.2 million foreign visitors, up by 190 percent from a year earlier.

Canada tops the list with some 495,000 visitors, followed by the United States and Russia with 54,000 and 44,000 respectively.

"The rise in fuel prices and the U.S. blockade against the island have impacted the flow of European tourists toward the island," said Tourism Minister Juan Carlos Garcia.

Cuba's government hopes to see about 3.5 million foreign visitors this year as the tourism sector gradually recovers to pre-pandemic levels of more than 4 million annual visitors.

In 2022, Cuba welcomed approximately 1.7 million foreign visitors, less than the 2.5 million the government had projected.

With the African students of the Latin American School of Medicine in Havana, Cuba.



Cuba represents humanity and solidarity. US blockade on Cuba must end. We need doctors trained by Cuba to serve the humanity all across the world. pic.twitter.com/R1DIWFxlqM — Nitheesh Narayanan (@NitheeshNaranan) May 24, 2023

"Tourism is crucial for our economy. It benefits people who rent houses to tourists, taxi drivers, and those who work in the hospitality sector. We need more tourists to come," said business owner Mario Abreu.

Argentine tourist Valentina Fernandez was on her dream vacation after landing in Havana for the first time with a group of friends. The 33-year-old was fascinated by the beaches and the island's revolutionary history, including Che Guevara's stay in the Caribbean country.

"This island is wonderful. Its beaches are fantastic and the people are very kind. We are having a great time here," she said as she headed towards the Malecon, Cuba's most famous seafront promenade.