Cuba Announces New Migration Measures

The new measures aimed at strengthening Cuba's ties with its nationals abroad will come into effect on July 1.

Cuba announced Tuesday new migratory measures, including the extension of passport validity and the elimination of extensions of the document during its validity period.

The director general of Consular Affairs and Attention to Cubans Residing Abroad of the Foreign Ministry, Ernesto Soberón, said at a press conference that the new measures will take effect on July 1.

According to the country's Ministry of Foreign Affairs, the measures include extending the validity of the current passport from six to 10 years for Cuban citizens over 16 years of age and setting it at five years for minors; eliminating the requirement to extend passports every two years, and reducing the cost of the procedures associated with passports at consulates.

It was also decided to equalize the length of stay on the island for Cubans living abroad with that of their foreign relatives (spouses and children).

Statement by Ernesto Soberón, MINREX General Director of Consular Affairs and Attention to Cubans Resident Abroad, to the national and foreign press media accredited in #Cuba ����, announcing new immigration measures.

The document adds that it was decided to establish for people who emigrated before January 1, 1971, the requirement to present a Cuban passport to enter Cuba, as established by the Constitution of the Republic.

Likewise, the note adds, the extension of uninterrupted stay abroad, beyond 24 months, automatic and free of charge; announced in March 2020 with "the objective of supporting our nationals who were abroad during the critical period of COVID-19 remains in force."

The Cuban Foreign Ministry acknowledged that these measures are adopted to facilitate the travel of Cubans abroad, their return to Cuba, and increase their participation in the political, economic, and social life of the country.

In this regard, Ernesto Soberón considered that "there is a sustained and systematic growth in the number of cooperation, business and investment projects presented by Cubans living abroad, aimed at participating and contributing to Cuba's economic development."