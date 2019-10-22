Cuba's President Diaz-Canel Concludes Official Visit to Ireland

The authorities of both countries talked about expanding their economic relations to the fields of agriculture, renewable energy sources, biotechnology, education and tourism.

Cuba's President Miguel Diaz-Canel on Tuesday concluded a two-day official visit to Ireland, a country where he held high-level meetings to boost bilateral relations established 20 years ago.

In addition to visiting some emblematic places of Irish history and culture, Diaz-Canel held talks with President Michael Higgins and Prime Minister Leo Varadkar.

While Cuba and Ireland's bilateral trade is currently at a low level, authorities of both countries talked about the importance of expanding their economic relations to the fields of agriculture, renewable energy sources, biotechnology, education, culture, sports and tourism.

On the political realm, Diaz-Canel thanked Ireland for supporting the resolution against the U.S. blockade, a document which Cuba presents at the United Nations General Assembly every year.

The Cuban President closed his activities with meetings with compatriots residing in Ireland and with members of the Irish solidarity movement with the Caribbean island.

He also updated Cubans on the measures that his administration is taking to face the complex economic situation caused by the U.S. hostility and urged them to join the nation's defense.

"We are all the Homeland and we must continue to defend it," Diaz-Canel told his compatriots who were gathered at the Clayton hotel in Dublin.

In this city, the Cuban President visited St. Stephen´s Green Park, the former Kilmainham prison, which is a symbol of the Irish nationalism, the Trinity College library and St. Patrick's Cathedral.

"Our peoples are distinguished by their patriotism and desire for independence," the Cuban leader wrote in the Cathedral's visitor book.

Diaz-Canel's visit to Ireland is part of an European tour which will take him to Belarus, Azerbaijan and Russia on this week.