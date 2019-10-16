Cuba and Russia Seal Agreement on Energy Security

The meeting between the officials allowed addressing issues of information security, cooperation in the field of protection of state borders, strengthening of the coast guard and military-technical cooperation.

Russia and Cuba signed Tuesday a memorandum on energy security, with the purpose of deepening cooperation between the two nations.

The secretary of the Security Council of Russia, Nikolai Pátrushev, and the Interior Minister of Cuba, César Gandarilla Bermejo, sealed the agreement during a visit by the Russian official to Havana.

"The document will allow creating good functioning to continue the dialogue between the two countries in the security sphere," Pátrushev said.

In addition, the text establishes regular exchanges for which both nations agreed to hold consultations on strategic priorities, including the fight against international terrorism, transnational crime, illegal drug trafficking, human trafficking and smuggling.

The bilateral relationship between Cuba and Russia maintains momentum despite pressure and blockades from the United States. In April 2018, Russia reiterated its willingness to continue developing its strategic partnership with the Caribbean country.