Cuban Diplomatic Commission on Official Visit To Venezuela

The Vice Minister for Latin America of the Ministry of Popular Power for Foreign Relations, Rander Peña, received the Cuban delegation at the Simón Bolívar International Airport.

The Deputy Prime Minister of the Republic of Cuba Ricardo Cabrisas arrived in Venezuela on Thursday for an official visit to strengthen the bilateral relations between both countries.

AHORA// Recibimos a delegación de alto nivel de la hermana República de Cuba encabezada por Viceprimer Ministro Ricardo Cabrisas, quienes tendrá importante agenda de trabajo para seguir fortaleciendo la hermandad, cooperación y solidaridad entre nuestros pueblos.¡Bienvenidos! pic.twitter.com/eTjIC1xQfZ — Rander Peña (@RanderPena) January 28, 2021

"NOW/// We received a high-level delegation from the sister Republic of Cuba headed by Deputy Prime Minister Ricardo Cabrisas, who will have an important work agenda to strengthen further brotherhood, cooperation, and solidarity between our peoples. Welcome!"

Cabrisas, also co-president of the Intergovernmental Commission of the Cuba-Venezuela Comprehensive Cooperation Agreement, is accompanied by Rodrigo Malmierca, Minister of Foreign Trade and Foreign Investment; Nicolás Liván Arronte, Minister of Energy and Mines; Martha Wilson González, Minister-President of the Central Bank of Cuba and Roberto López, Vice Minister of Foreign Trade.

The Venezuelan executive vice-president Delcy Rodríguez visited Cuba last week, during which she and Cabrisas reviewed the cooperation agreements between 2020 and 2021. Both countries signed the Comprehensive Cuba-Venezuela Cooperation Agreement twenty years ago and continue to be a strategic pillar today.