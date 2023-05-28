Cubans Elect Subnational Governments' Highest Authorities

As established by the 2019 Electoral Law, governors and deputy governors hold office for a period of five years.

On Sunday, Cubans get ready to participate in the elections for governors and deputy governors of the country's provinces.

As established by the 2019 Electoral Law, the highest provincial authorities hold office for a period of five years. The election process begins with the definition of the names of the candidates by the Cuban president.

In each locality, the elections are directed by the president of the Municipal Electoral Council and a lawmaker of the National Parliament, who is appointed by the Council of State.

Once the electoral colleges have been established, the delegates meet in plenary session to elect governor and deputy governors by free, direct and secret vote.



At the end of the elections, the Municipal Electoral Council prepares the tally sheet, specifying the number of ballots, the number of votes obtained by each candidate, and the number of blank and annulled votes.

In order to be eligible, a candidate must have been born in Cuba, have no other citizenship, have reached 30 years of age, reside in the province to be represented, and be in the enjoyment of civil and political rights.

The provincial government is made up of a governor and a council. Governors render accounts of their management before the National Assembly, the Council of State, the Council of Ministers, and the Provincial Council.