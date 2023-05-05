Cubans Celebrate International Workers' Day on May 5

The Workers Confederation pointed out that Cubans fight with their own strength and talent to overcome the difficulties caused by the U.S. economic blockade.

On Friday, President Miguel Diaz-Canel, Commander Raul Castro, and thousands of citizens gathered in the streets and squares to celebrate International Workers' Day.

This traditional festivity that is highly appreciated among Cubans could not be held on May 1 due to adverse weather conditions on the Caribbean island.

At 7:00 am local time, squares and parks were filled with thousands of Cubans who came out to ratify their commitment to defending their Revolution and the country's sovereignty.

The May Day's main event took place at the Havana's boardwalk where over 100,000 people gathered.

��| En imágenes, el presidente Miguel Díaz-Canel Bermúdez junto a trabajadores del Palacio de la Revolución se dirige hacia el acto por el Día Internacional de los Trabajadores en el Malecón de la capital cubana ����.#ALaPatriaManosYCorazón #Cuba pic.twitter.com/ClX4QPudD0 — Monica Socorro Gonzales (@MonicaSocorroG2) May 5, 2023

The tweet reads, "President Miguel Diaz-Canel Bermudez, accompanied by the Revolution Palace's workers, headed towards the event for International Workers' Day on the boardwalk in the Cuban capital."

From this scenario, Ulises Guilarte, the secretary of the Cuban Workers Confederation (CTC), pointed out that Cubans fight with their own strength and talent to overcome the difficulties caused by the U.S. economic blockade and harassment.

Cuban workers are focused on "a real economic battle" to produce more food, earn foreign currency for the country, strengthen socialist state companies, and increase foreign investment, the CTC leader said.

"Let's continue putting our hands and hearts to the Homeland. Let's continue facing each challenge with the same firmness that has brought us here, with the conviction that we will achieve victory," Guilarte emphasized.